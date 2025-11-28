/Ashes 2025-26: Cummins misses as Australia name unchanged 14-man squad for Brisbane Test

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled of the second Ashes Test against England after missing the series opener in Perth as well. The pacer is recuperating from an injury and has returned to bowling but continues to build his workload before making a return. The second Test, which would be a day-night fixture, is set to be played from December 4 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia have named the same 14-man squad for the second match which they had announced for the Perth Test. The hosts are currently leading the series 1-0.

Khawaja retains place, for now

Opening batter Usman Khawaja, who could not open in any of the Perth Test innings because of back spasm, has retained his place. The 39-year-old, however, will be under intense scrutiny given Travis Head's success at the top including a blistering 123 in the second innings of the first Test which handed Australia the win. Khawaja's age might also become a factor in decided a new opening pair for Australia after the series if not in between.

Will Lyon play or not?

With Australia being without Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, pacer Brendan Doggett is most likely to retain his place in the playing XI along with Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc. There's however, a doubt over spinner Nathan Lyon's inclusion for the pink-ball Test given he did not play in Australia's day-night fixture in West Indies earlier this year. In Perth as well, Lyon bowled only two overs only as the pacers did all the work.