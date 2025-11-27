/IPL blamed for India's series loss to South Africa as Proteas great calls for overhaul

Team India suffered its second home Test series defeat under head coach Gautam Gambhir, with both being clean sweeps. While the one against New Zealand exposed all loopholes within the team and its players' technique, the latest one against South Africa brought them down to the fifth spot on the current World Test Championships (WTC) standings. Despite India enjoying unparalleled success in red-ball cricket at home (the past decade), they are nowhere near their best even in favourable conditions, with the former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs having some advice for them, which involves pointing fingers at the money-minting IPL.

The IPL is T20 cricket’s grandest and most popular product, valued the most among all franchise-based leagues worldwide. That, however, has less to do with how the Indian Test team fares anywhere; their recent performances have left everyone concerned. Even though Gambhir has helped the white-ball team taste enormous success this year with two multi-team event wins, he has failed to replicate the same outcome with the Test side, with India winning just two Test series since his arrival last year.

Losing to the current WTC champions at home comes as a massive blow to the Indian Team. Gibbs, who also enjoyed his time playing in the IPL over the years, urged the BCCI to reduce the IPL window, instead pushing players to play more red-ball cricket. In the wake of this series defeat, which came on the back of back-to-back losses in Kolkata and Guwahati Tests, Gibbs replied to a social media user’s question on X (formerly Twitter) on where Team India should improve to return to winning ways in Tests.



“Shorten IPL and play more test cricket,” Gibbs replied on X.

How is IPL calendar impacting Indian players?

IPL’s growth also came with its drawbacks; the now-ten-team tournament is played across close to ten weeks, four more than the inaugural edition, which lasted six weeks. It, however, impacts the international calendar, with fewer national team games across formats, further reducing the number of Tests and white-ball cricket.



With so much cricket played around the world, the players are bound to get little rest, which eventually becomes a reason for their depleted performances across three formats.

