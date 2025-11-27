/‘The coach can prepare the team but…’ Gavaskar backs under fire Gambhir after SA whitewash

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir came under the scanner following his team’s shocking home Test series whitewash to South Africa, the second under his tenure, and first since the New Zealand series late last year. Amid his success rate in white ball cricket, including two multi-team event wins this year (Champions Trophy and Asia Cup), Gautam became the internet’s hot topic, with the fans and even experts tearing into his failed strategy as a red-ball coach. Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar threw his weight behind the under-fire coach, saying his role is to prepare the team, but it’s the players who have to deliver out in the middle.

Gautam, however, also faced flak for his post-match remarks, wherein he reminded everyone how the Men in Blue tasted enormous success in white-ball cricket (when asked about his team’s result in Tests), with the social media users bashing him for comparing the two formats.

“He's a coach. The coach can prepare a team. The coach can tell, you know, a guy with his experience. But it's out there in the middle that the players have to deliver. Now, to those who are asking, you know, for him to be held accountable, my question, counter-question is: what did you do when India won the Champions Trophy under him? What did you do when India won the Asia Cup under him?" Gavaskar said in a chat with India Today.



“Did you say then—you're asking for a sacking now—did you say then that he should be given an extended contract, a contract for life for one day cricket and for T20 cricket? You didn't say that. It's only when a team doesn't do well you look at the coach,” he continued.

Gavaskar on Gambhir’s future

Amid rumours of uncertainty around his role as an all-format coach, Gavaskar backed Gautam in his position, saying the coach (in charge) must not be questioned during losses if he isn’t credited during the victories.



“Not necessarily. You have coaches, for example, Brendan McCullum is a coach for all three formats for England. A lot of countries have a coach who is there for all formats. But we tend to only look and point a finger at somebody when the team has lost.

