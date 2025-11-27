/Ravi Ashwin tags India as one of 'poorest spin-playing nations' after series loss vs SA

Former spinner Ravi Ashwin has lambasted the Indian batters' inability to defend against spin after 0-2 clean sweep in the home Test series against South Africa. India were outplayed in both the Test by defending World Test Champions and lost second home Test series in little more than an year. Previously, India had lost to New Zealand 0-3 in October 2025 which potentially costed them a place in third straight WTC final. Ashwin did not hold back in criticism of batters as India succumbed to their biggest Test defeat by runs in Guwahati after failing to chase 124-run target in Kolkata.

Ashwin calls current India team 'poorest spin-playing nation'

"You have to play defence. All great cricketers have created their game around a solid defence. What is good batsmanship? Good batsmanship is mixing intent with defence. What is intent? When you can positively defend. I am harping on this that it is not about an individual I am talking about the failure to address our defence against spin. We are now probably one of the poorest spin-playing nations in the world,” Ashwin said o his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India's proud home record takes a hit