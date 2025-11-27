/Ravi Ashwin tags India as one of 'poorest spin-playing nations' after series loss vs SA

From 2000-01 to 2023-24 home season, India played 32 Test series, lost only two, drew five, won 25. Since 2024-25 home season, India has played four Test series and have already lost two of them. The series wins came against weakened Bangladesh and WI sides while the losses were vs NZ and SA.
Former spinner Ravi Ashwin has lambasted the Indian batters' inability to defend against spin after 0-2 clean sweep in the home Test series against South Africa. India were outplayed in both the Test by defending World Test Champions and lost second home Test series in little more than an year. Previously, India had lost to New Zealand 0-3 in October 2025 which potentially costed them a place in third straight WTC final. Ashwin did not hold back in criticism of batters as India succumbed to their biggest Test defeat by runs in Guwahati after failing to chase 124-run target in Kolkata.
"You have to play defence. All great cricketers have created their game around a solid defence. What is good batsmanship? Good batsmanship is mixing intent with defence. What is intent? When you can positively defend. I am harping on this that it is not about an individual I am talking about the failure to address our defence against spin. We are now probably one of the poorest spin-playing nations in the world,” Ashwin said o his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.
From 2000-01 to 2023-24 home season, India played 32 Test series, lost only two, drew five, won 25. Since 2024-25 home season, India has played four Test series and have already lost two of them. The series wins came against weakened Bangladesh and West Indies sides while the loss came against much better side New Zealand and South Africa. India's next home Test series is the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia in 2026-27. As for current WTC cycle 2025-27, India next play against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka and New Zealand (also away) to have a shot at now-distant WTC Final 2027.