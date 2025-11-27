/India pacer Siraj lashes out at Air India for 'worst airline experience'; airline responds

India pacer Mohammed Siraj, in a social media post, described the ordeal he went through while taking a flight out of Guwahati after completion of the second Test against South Africa. Siraj was flying back to his home town Hyderabad after being rested for the ODI leg of the South Africa home series which starts November 30 in Ranchi. Siraj was left stranded on the airport for nearly four hours and called out the airline, Air Indian Express, for their unprofessional handling of the situation.

Siraj shares his 'worst experience ever'

In his post, Siraj explained how his flight was delayed without providing any justifiable reason despite "repeatedly following up." He called it the "worst experience ever" and said that one should avoid taking that particular flight. The airline quickly responded to the concern raised by the cricketer and informed that the flight has been cancelled because of unforeseen operational reasons.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - WTC Standings 2025-27: India slip below Pakistan after series loss vs SA

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, Mr Siraj. We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support," wrote the airline.

Siraj given a break