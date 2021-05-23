Cricket- 'Age is just a number': Ross Taylor discusses his retirement plans

Ross Taylor is right now on his seventh visit through England as a worldwide cricketer. The New Zealand batsman accepts age is only a number, and up to a player is enjoying the game, he could continue playing.

The veteran batsman likewise featured how players' vocations are getting stretched because of the appearance of a superior preparing system and innovation. Ross Taylor recognized that he had pondered retiring after the 2019 World Cup yet ultimately didn't proceed with it as he believed he could in any case add to the BlackCaps team.

In an interview with a New Zealand-based website RNZ, he said: "Age is just a number and as long as you're still enjoying it and feel you can contribute to the team on and off the field then hopefully I can continue. I did have 35 in my mind because of the 2019 World Cup but I went there and felt I could still contribute and therefore I didn't think just because it was a World Cup it was time to retire, but no I don't have a number in mind".

"With the way players train, the technology, the gym the physio, all that culminates in a long career. As long as you still enjoy it and not just playing for the sake of it I think it's better for the game and better for the youngsters who can learn off somebody", he added.

New Zealand players are as of now in England getting ready for an impending two-match Test arrangement against the hosts that begins on June 2. In any case, the significant fascination of the late spring is their clash against India in the World Test Championship finale on June 18.

The 37-year-old will be quick to convey in the forthcoming Tests against England and India given his experience.

Against England, Ross Taylor has played 17 Tests in his profession, storing up 1145 runs at an average of 40.8, including seven half-hundreds of years and 200. The batsman's best of 154* against England returned route in 2008 in Manchester.

Ross Taylor's numbers aren't too unique when we consider his exhibition in English conditions. In seven Tests in England as he averages 40.23 with the bat.