'Playing golf against your boss': Mark Richardson on playing against Team India

Former New Zealand batsman Mark Richardson feels that going up against Team India is like 'playing golf against your boss'. He used this analogy to explain how important it is to play right against Virat and Co.

"I'd look at it from who you want to perform individually against. I look at India at the moment… and it's like playing golf against your boss. You're allowed to win but just in the right way. You know, we stitched them up in New Zealand a couple of times and it always felt a little bit dirty afterwards. It didn't feel like we'd really beaten them," Richardson said on Spark Sport.

Richardson feels that England, Australia and India are the best when it comes to international cricket. He said: "England, yes… they invented the game and you're always playing for your place as a cricket team, I guess. But Australia to me was like the proving ground for a New Zealand cricketer. You went there to prove your mettle and I did it and I'll take that to the grave actually. I'd probably still need help over what happened in Australia. I think they still hold it over us. Even the very best have underperformed against Australia."

Team India are set to take on New Zealand in the finals of the World Test Championship at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Virat and Co. will be looking to continue their domination in red-ball cricket and also redeem themselves from a series loss against the Kiwis.