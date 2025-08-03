/AB de Villiers names Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in his all-time IPL XI; Bumrah, Malinga make the cut

Former South Africa captain and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star AB de Villiers on Sunday (Aug 3) named his all-time IPL Playing XI as he included Indian greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. De Villiers, who played with Virat at RCB, also included Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, while he refrained from including any other South African in the Playing XI apart from him. The honourable list also includes names like Lasith Malinga and Daniel Vettori.

De Villiers names Playing XI

The former South Africa batter started his IPL career at Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) before he moved to RCB in 2011. During that period, he played with some of the greats of the game, including Daniel Vettori and Kohli, with the former serving at both Delhi and RCB. Interestingly, De Villiers’ team includes seven Indian players.

MS Dhoni was named the captain and wicketkeeper by the Proteas, with the former India skipper winning five IPL titles.

"Jasprit Bumrah is one of the greatest bowlers I've ever played against. He never troubled me too much, luckily," said De Villiers recently while speaking to Shubhankar Mishra.

The four foreign players include De Villiers himself, Matthew Hayden, Lasith Malinga and Daniel Vettori. Despite enjoying a stellar run, De Villiers failed to win the IPL and reached the final on two occasions, including the 2011 and 2016 editions.

However, on both occasions, he failed to cross the winning line with RCB ending up as runners-up to Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad.

AB de Villiers' All-Time IPL XI

Rohit Sharma, Matthew Hayden, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lasith Malinga, Daniel Vettori.