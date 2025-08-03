/5 teams with the most runs in a single Test series

Here is a look at five teams with most runs in a single series of a Test series featuring Australia, India and England. India became the recent addition after their record-breaking 3809 runs against England in Anderson-Tendulkar series.
In the 1989 Ashes, Australia scored a record 3877 runs as they set a new record for a team with most runs in a single series. The series had six matches, meaning India could have easily broken the record had they been given an opportunity to play another match.
In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, India scored 3809 runs in five matches. The tally is highest for India in any Test series as their batting flourished under the leadership of Shubman Gill.
England ran third on the list for most runs in a series, having amassed 3757 runs in five matches of the Ashes 1928-29. Despite having an excellent Don Bradman in their ranks, England were able to overshadow the batting heroics of their opponents.
In 1993, Ashes, Australia were again on top as they smashed the record books with 3641 runs in six Ashes Test matches. The Aussies would go on to win the Ashes 4-1 as they dominated under the leadership of Allan Border.
In the 1924-25 Ashes, Australia scored 3630 runs in five matches as they set a then record for most runs in a series. Hosts Australia would go on to win the Ashes 4-1 as they dominated the entire Ashes.