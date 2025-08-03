/5 Highest successful run chases in Tests at The Oval

Here is a look at the five highest successful run chases in Tests at The Oval as India and England are set to play a thriller on Day 4 of the Oval Test. India need nine more wickets to win the match while England have another 324 runs to chase if they are to win.
In 1902, hosts England chased down 263 runs at The Oval, which is the highest successful run chase in history. This came after England had conceded a first innings lead of 159 runs against the Aussies.
In 1963, Frank Worrell’s West Indies chased down 252 runs at The Oval as the visitors beat England by eight wickets. This is also the highest successful run chase by a visiting side at The Oval, a record that has lasted for than half of a century.
In 1972, under Ian Chappell’s captaincy, Australia won by five wickets chasing 242 runs in the final innings. Keith Stackpole (79) played a crucial role in the side’s win while Paul Sheahan (44) and Rod Marsh (43) completed the honours.
West Indies feature on the list for the second time as they chased down 225 runs in 1988 against England at The Oval. Having been bowled out for 205 in the first innings, West Indies managed to score 226/2, thus winning by eight wickets.
The most recent successful run chase at The Oval came in 2024 when Sri Lanka chased down 219 runs. The visitors were able to snatch the win and keep their tiniest hopes of the World Test Championship (WTC) final alive.