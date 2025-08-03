/From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul: Top five Indian run scorers in Anderson Tendulkar Trophy

India's all-rounder and a beast on the field, Ravindra Jadeja amassed 516 runs, including five fifties and a match-saving century at the Old Trafford cricket ground. Jadeja also sent seven English batters back to the pavilion and will look to send more during England's second innings at the Kia Oval. Jadeja is one among the six players who have scored 500+ runs in a Test series batting at no. 6 or lower.