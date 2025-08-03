/From Shubman Gill to KL Rahul: Top five Indian run scorers in Anderson Tendulkar Trophy

The inaugural season of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy has been phenomenal for the Indian batters with three batters crossing the 500-run mark. Now, let's glance at the five Indian batters who scored the most runs during the ongoing India-England Test series.
In his debut series as skipper, Shubman Gill has scored 754 runs in five Tests with an average of 75.40. Gill also recorded his career best of 269, which is also the highest score by an Indian skipper in Test cricket. Notably, Gill is now the leading Indian captain to score the most runs in a Test series.
In five Tests, opening batter KL Rahul has smashed 532 runs with four centuries, including a historic hundred at the iconic Lord's stadium in London. Interestingly, Rahul now has two consecutive hundreds at the Home of Cricket, having last scored back in 2021.
India's all-rounder and a beast on the field, Ravindra Jadeja amassed 516 runs, including five fifties and a match-saving century at the Old Trafford cricket ground. Jadeja also sent seven English batters back to the pavilion and will look to send more during England's second innings at the Kia Oval. Jadeja is one among the six players who have scored 500+ runs in a Test series batting at no. 6 or lower.
India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been one of the standout performers for India, including 479 runs which includes two centuries and three half-centuries. The wicketkeeper-batter was all set to increase his tally of runs. However, an unfortunate injury forced him out of the action for six weeks. Interestingly, Pant became the first Indian batter to score hundreds in both innings of a Test in England.
Yashashvi Jaiswal, India's rising star, lit up the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy with 411 runs, comprising two centuries and half centuries. After scoring a century in the opening Test and failing in the next three Tests, there were critics regarding Jaiswal's form; but he silenced those with an excellent century at The Oval.