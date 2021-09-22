COVID-19 hits IPL 2021 as SRH player tests positive before DC clash, match to go ahead as scheduled

COVID-19 scare during revived Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) as a player of Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise has been tested positive on Wednesday (September 22).

SRH's T Natarajan tested positive and has been isolated along with six close contacts which also include out of favour India all-rounder Vijay Shankar, read a BCCI statement.

The statement further added that Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium as scheduled as test reports of rest of the contingent including the close contacts are negative.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic," a BCCI release stated.

"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative.

"As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai," it further stated.

The close contacts identified by the medical team also include Vijay Kumar(Team Manager), Shyam Sundar J (Physiotherapist), Anjana Vannan (Doctor), Tushar Khedkar (Logistics Manager), and Periyasamy Ganesan (Net Bowler).

After the cash-rich tournament was halted midway through the season in May due to Covid, it was then resumed a couple of days back on September 19 in UAE.

