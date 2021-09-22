'Clueless' Virat Kohli can be removed or asked to step down midway: Former cricketer's BOLD prediction on RCB captain

As soon as the second and final leg of IPL 2021 commenced, on September 19 (Sunday), Virat Kohli dropped a bomb by announcing his decision to step down as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain after the end of the ongoing season. For the unversed, the 32-year-old Kohli had earlier announced that the T20 World Cup will be the last time he will lead India in the shortest format, citing workload issues.

With Kohli now leading RCB for the final time in IPL 14's UAE leg, the three-time runners-up couldn't start well in the second-half; losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 9 wickets in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday (September 20). Following RCB's heavy defeat, which has dented their net run-rate as well, a former Indian cricketer has made a bold claim regarding RCB skipper Kohli.

“Look at the way he was playing against Kolkata Knight Riders. Just clueless! It seems he is struggling big time right now. There are chances that he could be removed mid-way through the season. It has happened earlier also with other teams — like with Dinesh Karthik in KKR and David Warner in Sunrisers Hyderabad, among others. They were either removed or they stepped down mid-way. So it can happen in RCB as well… I have this feeling after watching yesterday’s match. One more bad game and you can see a change in RCB captaincy right away," a former India cricketer, on the condition of anonymity, told IANS.

Talking about the RCB versus KKR clash, Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bat first. However, none of their batters contributed heavily as they were bundled out for 92. In reply, KKR finished the run-chase in 10 overs with 9 wickets in hand.

RCB remain in the top four, at the third position, but need to pull up their socks and get on a winning streak if they have to enter the playoffs. They next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday (September 24) in Sharjah.