IPL 2021, DC vs SRH : Pitch report, weather and probable playing XIs for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

IPL 2021: DC take on SRH in match 33. Photo | BCCI/IPL Photograph:( Twitter )
IPL 2021 Match 33 | Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather and probable playing XIs for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match.
Match 33 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Pant & Co. will have another chance to regain the top spot in the points table and will give their all. On the other hand, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are at the bottom and desperately need to revamp and start the UAE leg in style. It will be a tough task for SRH to get the better of DC, who comprise Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, etc.
Ahead of match 33, here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather and probable playing XI:
Pitch and weather report: The Dubai surface has normally been two-paced. While the Punjab Kings (PBKS) versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash was a high-scoring thriller, on Tuesday (September 21), the pacers had a huge say on the game. The same can be expected this evening and if it is a used surface, the score can come down to 155-160.
In terms of weather, the players will continue to feel the heat with humidity whereas there is no chance of rain.
Predicted playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel/Amit Mishra, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder/Mohamad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan/Khaleel Ahmed