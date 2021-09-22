IPL 2021, DC vs SRH : Pitch report, weather and probable playing XIs for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Match 33 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pant & Co. will have another chance to regain the top spot in the points table and will give their all. On the other hand, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are at the bottom and desperately need to revamp and start the UAE leg in style. It will be a tough task for SRH to get the better of DC, who comprise Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, etc.

Ahead of match 33, here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather and probable playing XI:

Pitch and weather report: The Dubai surface has normally been two-paced. While the Punjab Kings (PBKS) versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash was a high-scoring thriller, on Tuesday (September 21), the pacers had a huge say on the game. The same can be expected this evening and if it is a used surface, the score can come down to 155-160.

In terms of weather, the players will continue to feel the heat with humidity whereas there is no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel/Amit Mishra, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder/Mohamad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan/Khaleel Ahmed