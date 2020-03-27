COVID-19: Entrepreneur Abhinav Bindra vows to stand by his 'team'

India's lone Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has announced that there will be no lay-offs in his two organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has sparked fears of a global recession.

The novel coronavirus has already claimed 18 lives in India while the global death toll has crossed 23,000.

I can't claim to do much as India fights the corona pandemic but, despite, the uncertainty I am committed to my team for the foreseeable future. I will

carry the load for as long as I can. Till we are back to helping our patients,athletes and clients," Bindra tweeted.

Bindra runs two separate entities -- Abhinav Bindra Foundation (ABF) and Facility for Physical Excellence (ABTP) which has multiple centres across India.