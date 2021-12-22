Countdown begins! IPL 2022 mega auction likely to be held on Feb 7 and 8 in Bengaluru: Report

The mega auction for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is keenly awaited. After the eight existing franchises shared their list of retained players on November 30, the two new IPL teams in the form of Lucknow and Ahmedabad will get a chance to pick three players each -- among the non-retained list of players -- before the action moves to the mega auction. As per latest reports, the IPL 2022 mega auction is set to be held in the garden city, i.e. Bengaluru on February 7 and 8.

"Unless the COVID-19 situation worsens, we will have the IPL mega auction in India. The two-day event will be held on February 7 and 8 and like other years, we plan to hold it in Bengaluru. Preparations are underway," a senior BCCI official told the news agency PTI.

This time around, several top players are set to go under the hammer as the eight existing IPL franchises will look to revamp whereas the two new teams will build their respective line-ups after wisely choosing three players each prior to the mega auction. The likes of KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, David Warner, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Pandya brothers and many others have not been retained. Hence, all eyes will be on them before as well as during the auction.

For the unversed, the auction was supposed to be held in early January, 2022. However, it has been delayed due to lack of clarity regarding the Ahmedabad franchise's future ever since the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI initiated an inquiry on CVC Capital Partners' association with betting firms. On the other hand, the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned Lucknow franchise are on a signing spree at the moment. They have already signed Andy Flower as the head coach, Gautam Gambhir as the team mentor and named Vijay Dahiya as the assistant coach recently.

With plenty of action in the shortest format in the run-up to the mega auction, in form of BBL, Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament, etc., there will be several options for all the ten IPL teams in the star-studded event which is likely to be held in Bengaluru. For the unversed, the previous auction had taken place in late 2019 in Jaipur.