Condom helps an Australian athlete win gold at the Tokyo Olympics - WATCH

Australian slalom canoeist Jessica Fox won her first Olympic gold medal in the women's C1 canoe slalom and bronze in the canoe slalom K1 final, earlier this week at Tokyo Olympics and a condom was responsible for providing a smooth fix for her Kayak ahead of the race.

A video was shared by Jessica on TikTok which went viral where the athlete was seen fixing her kayak with a condom as she was sliding it over the front of her kayak.

"Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs," Jessica Fox captioned her now-viral TikTok video.

Around 160,000 condoms were handed by the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics in the village. However, they said that distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes’ village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries.

“The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes’ village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness (of HIV and AIDS),” organisers had told Reuters.