Condoms and sex at Olympics: Awareness creation, restrictions and pushback

Over 11,000 athletes are participating in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 11,091 athletes are competing in 41 different sports and 339 events at the Olympics. However, they are spending two weeks in close proximity, and mutual attraction cannot be ruled out. Given the possibility of intimacy, condoms have been introduced by the organisers.

Condoms have been distributed since the 1988 Olympics, which was to raise awareness about HIV, this marked a start of a tradition that would be followed in the years to come.

Let's take a look at awareness creation, restrictions and pushback of condoms and sex at Olympics: