India finished on fourth place with 39 medals in Commonwealth Games 2026 which concluded Sunday (Aug 2) in Glasgow, Scotland. The shortened version saw India win 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals as the baton has been passed to Ahmedabad for the next edition. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the 122-strong Indian contingent for their performance in a congratulatory message on X on Monday (Aug 3). This is the first time India has won less than 50 medals at the Commonwealth Games since 1998 Kuala Lampur. The Glasgow Games, however, had fewer sports than ever which played a significant role in India's low medal tally.

PM Modi congratulates Indian athletes for Commonwealth Games 2026 performance

"Proud of our contingent’s performance at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Delighted that India has won 39 medals, including 13 Golds. Congrats to the medal winners. Throughout the Games, our talented athletes have displayed exceptional skill, dtermination and dedication. Their hardwork will keep inspiring our youngsters. My best wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the endeavours ahead. May they continue to give their very best and bring further glory to the nation," wrote PM Modi in his post.

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The next edition, scheduled to be held in 2030, will be hosted by the Indian city of Ahmedabad. Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver at CWG 2026, along with Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, received the flag and baton for the next games at the closing ceremony.

Who all won a medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2026?

A total of 38 athletes won a medal for India with an exception of Gulveer Singh, who was India's only double medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Here's the list of all medal winners for the India in Glasgow: