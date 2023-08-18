Coming out of ODI retirement was Ben Stokes’ call, persuading him wouldn't have helped: Jos Buttler

Ben Stokes deciding to unretire from ODIs and making himself available for selection for the upcoming World Cup 2023 was perhaps the best news of the week so far. Knowing what he brings to the table, England, who were already among the favourites for the title, will further fancy their chances of retaining the World Cup. ODI captain Jos Buttler, who, per British media, played a role in convincing Stokes to return for the mega event, made a stunning revelation.

Speaking to the media for the first time since ECB roped in Stokes for the New Zealand ODIs and the World Cup 2023, Jos said Ben decided to come out of ODI retirement and help his team in the title defense in India.

Stokes retired from the 50-over format in 2022, citing ‘too much cricket’ as one of the reasons. A two-time World Cup winner with England (2019 – ODI, 2022 – T20) Stokes is a full-time Test captain and remains available for the T20I format.

Meanwhile, when asked to detail what happened behind the scene with Stokes, Buttler revealed knowing Ben, he decided himself instead of anyone persuading him – something that wouldn’t have worked in the first place.

"To be honest, it was Ben's call," Buttler said. "You all know Ben pretty well by now - I don't think anyone talking to him would persuade him.

"We had some conversations quite a while ago about it and just left it to him to come to me, basically, if he wanted to come back. We're delighted that he feels ready to come back, and any time you can welcome him back into the team is great,” Buttler added.

‘Ben takes his decisions

Having revealed on several occasions earlier that he has no interest in returning to play the ODIs, Ben reversed his call in no time after the end of home Ashes, where ironically, he had asked Moeen Ali to come out of retirement, which he did and played the Ashes.

Talking about Stokes, Buttler said Ben takes his decisions, and although both did have some conversations around it, Buttler said he left the ball in Stokes’ court, only for him to agree in the end.

"Ben is very much his own man; he makes his own decisions. I've played with him for a very long time, I'm good friends with him. Me badgering him and saying 'come back, come back' is not really the way things work with Ben. He very much makes up his own mind and decides.

"We had some conversations around it and just left it in his court. I'm sure the lure of playing in a World Cup is quite big for someone as competitive and as driven as he is to play in an England shirt. I'm delighted he felt up to it and could come back,” Buttler said.