Indian crowd has always been appreciative, they will clap for Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah: Shoaib Akhtar

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has always been the talking point in cricket. Regarded by many as perhaps the greatest in this game’s history, even mightier than the ever-important Ashes, a new chapter in this rivalry is set to be written come October 14. Though both teams are facing each other in the Asia Cup before, the craze for the World Cup clash is something else.

Former Pakistan speedster and bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar shared his first-hand experience of performing in front of an Indian crowd. Having achieved enormous success against India – with twin wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid on successive deliveries in Kolkata Test, 1999 being the top highlight, Akhtar talked highly of the Indian crowd.

Speaking with journalist Boria Majumdar, Akhtar, in an exclusive chat, said the Indian crowd has been appreciative and that when the time will come they will also cheer for the new pace-bowling duo of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah during the World Cup 2023. Adding the crowd is sure to even clap for their efforts, Shoaib said,

“Indian people and Indian crowds are always appreciative. I absolutely agree with you. And that’s why I say to Shaheen Shah or Naseem Shah or the battery of Pakistan fast bowlers that they should go to India and enjoy playing in front of packed Indian crowds. The crowd will clap for them, and even if they don’t, they will surely appreciate the effort,” the Rawalpindi Express said.

Pressure on India; we have nothing to lose

Speaking on the high-octane clash, a platform where so far India has reigned supreme over Pakistan across all meetings, Shoaib said with Indian media putting so much pressure on them ahead of the start, Pakistan is likely to enter the contest as underdogs with the no pressure on their back.

“What will go in our favour is that the Indian media will put enormous pressure on the Indian team. For them, the Indian team can’t lose, and if they lose, God help them. This builds humungous pressure on India, and it means we are designated underdogs. Frankly, all the pressure is on India, and we have nothing to lose.

"All our boys need to do is play their hearts out, and beat India in India. Without much pressure and with all the pressure on India, they can surely do so. Go to India, and beat India. That’s what we should do rather than saying we won’t travel et cetera,” he said.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will face off on September 2 in Asia Cup.

Their World Cup match is scheduled on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

