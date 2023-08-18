Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc to miss South Africa series due to injuries, Aussies rope in Labuschagne as cover

The extended away winter in England (for the Australian cricketers) was always going to have its repercussions. With six back-to-back Tests, players got worn out, and as a result, two of their star cricketers – Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc got ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa.

While Smith will miss the tour due to the wrist injury, seamer Starc continues to recover from groin soreness. Both are, however, expected to return for the India series and the World Cup 2023 that follows.

While Perth Scorchers' captain Ashton Turner will replace Smith in the T20I squad, World Cup discard Marnus Labuschagne will fill his place in the ODI side. Starc, who just got picked for the ODIs, will get replaced by left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson in the team. The rookie seamer earned his maiden call-up to the senior side (in T20I) following performance-heavy outings in domestic.

Smith, who also returned to the T20I team on the back of stunning shows in the BBL earlier this year and was supposed to open too, is said to be suffering from a tendon injury in his left wrist.

Speaking to the media, George Bailey said the management decided to rest them considering the workload but ensured the fans the pair would return in time for the India series, starting September 22 in Mohali.

"The compacted Ashes series and the World Test Championship was a heavy load for the group, and we are taking a conservative approach to the build-up to the World Cup," chief selectors George Bailey said.

"With the World Cup the priority of the squad, it was determined on advice that it was best for Steve and Mitchell to join the group in India by which time we expect them to be fully fit and available for the Indian ODI series, plus the World Cup warm-up fixture," he added.

Mitchell Marsh to lead new-look Aussie T20I team

Following Aaron Finch’s retirement, Australia didn’t have a T20I captain. Fast forward a few months, the selection committee named all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as the leader of the pack, indicating that he might, after the end of World Cup 2023, take up the captaincy in white-ball formats for Australia, replacing Pat Cummins.

Cummins, however, is set to remain the Test captain.

Meanwhile, with all eyes on the 50-over spectacle later this year, Australia rested the majority of first-team players for the T20Is but recalled a few for the ODIs.

While the three-match T20Is begin on August 30, the five One-Dayers will get underway from September 7.