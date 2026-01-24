/Cheteshwar Pujara net worth and career: The story of how India’s Test wall built his empire

Cheteshwar Pujara had announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in 2025, and even in 2026, his absence is still felt in the longest format of the game. His decision marked the end of an era for Indian Test cricket, where patience, discipline, and mental strength mattered more than flashy stroke play. At the time of his retirement, Pujara was 37 years old and had already built a legacy as one of India’s most dependable Test batters.

He played 103 Test matches and scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.6. His career included 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries. Pujara was known for his solid defence and ability to bat for long hours, especially in tough overseas conditions.

As per the latest media reports available after his retirement, Cheteshwar Pujara’s net worth is estimated to be around INR 24 crore. His earnings came mainly from BCCI contracts, match fees, domestic cricket, and limited brand endorsements. Reports also stated that his monthly income during his active playing days was close to INR 15 lakh.

Pujara was part of the BCCI’s B Grade contract in the 2022–23 season, which was worth INR 3 crore per year. This played a major role in building his overall income. Apart from international cricket, he earned through Ranji Trophy matches, county cricket in England, and other domestic tournaments.

While he did not feature much in franchise leagues, his long Test career ensured financial stability.

He also endorsed a few brands related to sports equipment, fitness, and lifestyle. Pujara was never seen as a commercial superstar, but his simple personality and honest image made him a reliable face for brands.