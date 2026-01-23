/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 21,000 international runs

Five batting greats raced to 21,000 international runs, showing rare consistency, fitness and dominance across formats. Their milestones highlight speed, longevity and elite scoring.
Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 21,000 international runs, achieving the landmark in just his 435th innings. His sharp fitness, strong mindset, and fearless approach helped him dominate across formats and set new standards for modern-day batting.
Sachin Tendulkar crossed 21,000 international runs in his 473rd innings, adding another golden chapter to his iconic career. The Indian legend carried massive expectations and delivered with grace, skill, and unmatched consistency for over two decades.
Brian Lara reached the 21,000 international runs milestone in his 485th innings, showing his rare mix of elegance and power. The West Indies great had the ability to change games single-handedly with his magical stroke play.
Ricky Ponting brought up 21,000 international runs in his 489th innings, leading Australia with aggression and confidence. His strong technique and competitive spirit made him one of the most feared and successful batsmen of his era.
Jacques Kallis completed 21,000 international runs in his 514th innings, proving his long-term consistency at the highest level. The South African great balanced patience and power, making him one of cricket’s finest all-rounders ever seen in history.