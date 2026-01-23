LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 batters fastest to 21,000 international runs

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 21,000 international runs

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 23, 2026, 16:40 IST | Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 16:40 IST

Five batting greats raced to 21,000 international runs, showing rare consistency, fitness and dominance across formats. Their milestones highlight speed, longevity and elite scoring.

Virat Kohli
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 21,000 international runs, achieving the landmark in just his 435th innings. His sharp fitness, strong mindset, and fearless approach helped him dominate across formats and set new standards for modern-day batting.

Sachin Tendulkar
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar crossed 21,000 international runs in his 473rd innings, adding another golden chapter to his iconic career. The Indian legend carried massive expectations and delivered with grace, skill, and unmatched consistency for over two decades.

Brian Lara
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brian Lara

Brian Lara reached the 21,000 international runs milestone in his 485th innings, showing his rare mix of elegance and power. The West Indies great had the ability to change games single-handedly with his magical stroke play.

Ricky Ponting
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting brought up 21,000 international runs in his 489th innings, leading Australia with aggression and confidence. His strong technique and competitive spirit made him one of the most feared and successful batsmen of his era.

Jacques Kallis
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis completed 21,000 international runs in his 514th innings, proving his long-term consistency at the highest level. The South African great balanced patience and power, making him one of cricket’s finest all-rounders ever seen in history.

Trending Photo

India Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating the 77th or 78th Republic Day?
7

India Republic Day 2026: Is India celebrating the 77th or 78th Republic Day?

Meet 5 batters with most IPL runs without a hundred ft MS Dhoni
5

Meet 5 batters with most IPL runs without a hundred ft MS Dhoni

Meet 5 batters with most runs for single IPL franchise ft Virat, Rohit
5

Meet 5 batters with most runs for single IPL franchise ft Virat, Rohit

Reaching -50°C? Coldest place on Earth this week will be in Canada
7

Reaching -50°C? Coldest place on Earth this week will be in Canada

Meet 5 Indian batters with highest individual IPL score ft Abhishek Sharma
5

Meet 5 Indian batters with highest individual IPL score ft Abhishek Sharma