Champions League: Star striker Kylian Mbappe joins PSG squad ahead of Bayern clash, remains doubtful to start

In what comes as a massive boost for PSG ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against the former winners Bayern Munich, their star striker Kylian Mbappe has joined the squad; however, his participation remains in doubt as he’s still recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained two weeks back on February 1st. Not only Mbappe, but the recently-crowned World Cup-winner Lionel Messi and Italian midfielder Marco Verratti have also returned from injury. The match that is slated to take place at the Parc des Princes on February 15th could at least see a return of any of these players.

Mbappe, who was ruled out for three weeks following the injury, was seen practising with the team in the training sessions ahead of the much-anticipated match. PSG manager Christophe Galtier, however, said he would take zero risks when it comes to playing Mbappe against Bayern Munich. Speaking during the pre-match presser, Galtier said the decision on playing the French striker will be made last minute after discussing with the medical staff.

He also added saying the XI that will be playing in the Champions League tonight will be a lot different from the one that played against Monaco, where PSG suffered a shocking 1-3 defeat.

"What I can tell you is that the team who will play tomorrow will look nothing like that who played against Monaco," Galtier told a news conference.

"Kylian did the whole session today. I didn't think he would be on the pitch yesterday. We made the decision that he would train with everyone today. We're not sure yet whether he will be on the match sheet, we will decide tomorrow after discussing with him and the medical staff. If he is on the match sheet, he will play," the manager said.

Struggling with the form lately, PSG will look for a much-needed turnaround against heavyweights Bayern – whom Galtier doesn’t see as favourites.