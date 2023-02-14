UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Where & how to watch PSG vs Bayern livestream in India- Check full schedule
Story highlights
UEFA Champions League 2022-23: The UEFA championship league is back with the round of 16 stage matches starting on Tuesday, 14 February, after a long FIFA World Cup break. Check all the details of the championship, including schedule, time, live streaming and broadcasting channels.
UEFA Champions League 2022-23: The UEFA championship league is back with the round of 16 stage matches starting on Tuesday, 14 February, after a long FIFA World Cup break. Check all the details of the championship, including schedule, time, live streaming and broadcasting channels.
UEFA Champions League 2022-23: UEFA Champions League 2022-23: The UEFA Champions League will start on Tuesday, 14 February, a long time after the FIFA World Cup break. The round of 16 stage will be played in two legs, with the first leg starting on 14 February and ending on 22 February. The second leg will start on 7 March and will end on 15 March. The first match of the round of 16 will see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) locking horns with Bayern Munich and AC Milan clashing with Tottenham Hotspur.
2022-23 UEFA Champions League is the 68th season of Europe’s premier club football tournament organised by UEFA. This will also be the 31st season since it was renamed from the European Champion Clubs’ Cup to the UEFA Champions League.
The winner of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup. Here are all the live-streaming details for the upcoming championship:
How to watch UEFA champions league matches live?
PSG vs Bayern Munich live streaming: The live stream of the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 matches between PSG and Bayern Munich will be available on Sony LIV, Jio TV and Airtel Xstream in India.
UEFA champions league full schedule and timings (IST)
Tuesday, 14 February
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich at 1:30 am IST
AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur at 1:30 am IST
Wednesday, 15 February
Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea at 1:30 am IST
Club Brugge vs. Benfica at 1:30 am IST
Tuesday, 21 February
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli at 1:30 am IST
Wednesday, 22 February
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City at 1:30 am IST
Inter Milan vs. FC Porto at 1:30 am IST