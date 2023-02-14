UEFA Champions League 2022-23: Where & how to watch PSG vs Bayern livestream in India- Check full schedule

UEFA Champions League 2022-23: UEFA Champions League 2022-23: The UEFA Champions League will start on Tuesday, 14 February, a long time after the FIFA World Cup break. The round of 16 stage will be played in two legs, with the first leg starting on 14 February and ending on 22 February. The second leg will start on 7 March and will end on 15 March. The first match of the round of 16 will see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) locking horns with Bayern Munich and AC Milan clashing with Tottenham Hotspur.

2022-23 UEFA Champions League is the 68th season of Europe’s premier club football tournament organised by UEFA. This will also be the 31st season since it was renamed from the European Champion Clubs’ Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

The winner of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup. Here are all the live-streaming details for the upcoming championship:

How to watch UEFA champions league matches live?

PSG vs Bayern Munich live streaming: The live stream of the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 matches between PSG and Bayern Munich will be available on Sony LIV, Jio TV and Airtel Xstream in India.

UEFA champions league full schedule and timings (IST)

Tuesday, 14 February

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich at 1:30 am IST

AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur at 1:30 am IST

Wednesday, 15 February

Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea at 1:30 am IST

Club Brugge vs. Benfica at 1:30 am IST

Tuesday, 21 February

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli at 1:30 am IST

Wednesday, 22 February

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City at 1:30 am IST