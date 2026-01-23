/Champions League: Here's all you need to know about R16, Playoff qualifications

The Champions League group stage is set for a crucial run-in ahead of the final matchday in the league phase, with all 36 teams set to be in action at the same time. The final matchday will be played on Wednesday (Jan 28) as teams across the continent are set to learn their fate. So ahead of the final day of the league phase of the Champions League, here’s all you need to know, including teams qualified for R16, teams seeking a playoff berth and teams already out of the race.

Who is playing in the R16?

As things stand on Friday (Jan 23), only two teams have booked their place in the R16, as table-toppers Arsenal and Bayern Munich are already through. According to the Champions League format, only the top eight teams directly qualify for the Round of 16, while teams ranking 9 to 24 play in the Playoff round. This means six spots in the direct R16 qualification will be decided on the final matchday, with Arsenal and Bayern already in the pot.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who can join Arsenal, Bayern?

Currently, Real Madrid (15 points), Liverpool (15 points), Tottenham Hotspur (14 points), Paris Saint-Germain (13 points), Newcastle United (13 points) and Chelsea (13 points) are in pole position to reach the R16. However, since PSG and Newcastle are meeting in a head-to-head contest, Barcelona (13 points) can also book their place in the R16 with a win and doesn’t have to depend on other results to reach the phase.

However, results on the final matchday could see 18th placed Qarabag also finish in the top eight as very little margin separates teams in the mid-table. In fact teams ranked fifth to 13th are only separated by goal difference.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

Team already qualified for R16

Arsenal, Bayern Munich

Teams that can directly qualify for R16

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon, Man City, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Inter Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray, Qarabag.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Teams that can only qualify for the Playoffs

Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco, PSV, Athletic Bilbao, Olympiacos, Napoli, Copenhagen, Club Burgge, Bodo/Glimt, Benfica, Pafos, Union Saint-Gilloise, Ajax

Teams knocked out

Eintracht Frankfurt, Salvia Praha, Villareal, FC Kairat