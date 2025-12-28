/From FIFA World Cup to Commonwealth Games, here are 5 major sporting events in 2026

The upcoming year is filled with mega sporting events, starting from as early as February, including a major multi-team cricket event. Check out what highlights the 2026 sporting calendar.
The first major sporting event of 2026 is the Winter Games (February 6-22) in Milano Cortina, Italy - Get ready for thrilling winter sports like skiing, ice hockey, and figure skating.
The next is from cricket, the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup from February 7 to March 8, co-hosted by India & Sri Lanka. 20 teams divided across four groups will compete for the coveted crown.
Perhaps the grandest sporting event of next year, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is next in line, scheduled from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The biggest soccer tournament on the planet returns with 48 teams and 104 matches.
Fourth on the list is the 2026 Commonwealth Games, from July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, Scotland. Expect intense competition among Commonwealth nations in various sports.
The final major sporting event of the next year is the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled between September 19 and October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. A showcase of Asian athletic prowess in multiple disciplines.