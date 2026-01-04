/'What are we waiting for?' — THIS Bollywood superstar slams AIFF over ISL 2025–26 delay

Actor and NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham has expressed strong disappointment over the delay in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26. With January already underway, players and fans have been left frustrated as the league has yet to start. Reports suggest that several players have even reached out to FIFA, asking the global body to intervene and help resolve the delay. The lack of clarity has sparked concern among players and football fans alike.



“This is a shame on us … this is what we have come to,” John said on his official X account, reacting to the ongoing uncertainty. The actor-owner stressed that both Indian and foreign players are affected, as many had committed to their clubs expecting the season to begin on time.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

AIFF to announce ISL dates next week



Earlier, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed that the ISL dates would be announced next week. The decision followed a meeting of the AIFF Emergency Committee on January 3, during which a report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee was reviewed. The Coordination Committee had been formed on December 20, 2025, to assess the situation and submit recommendations by January 2.



The AIFF Emergency Committee acknowledged the report and approved the league to be conducted by AIFF. The exact start date will be officially announced soon. John Abraham’s remarks underline the frustration building within the football community. He has been a vocal supporter of players and the league, emphasizing that delays not only hurt Indian footballers but also foreign players who are committed to playing in the ISL.