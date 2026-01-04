LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /After Mustafizur Rahman’s release, THESE 5 options could reshape KKR’s IPL 2026 plans

After Mustafizur Rahman’s release, THESE 5 options could reshape KKR’s IPL 2026 plans

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 04, 2026, 16:56 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 16:56 IST

After releasing Mustafizur Rahman, Kolkata Knight Riders are exploring several options for IPL 2026, including overseas fast bowlers, all-rounders and Indian batting depth, as the franchise looks to rebuild balance and strength in its squad.

Jhye Richardson
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson could be a straight replacement for Mustafizur Rahman as a pace option. The Australian fast bowler brings new-ball skill and death overs experience, and his recent Big Bash League form makes him a reliable overseas choice for KKR.

Abhinav Manohar
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhinav Manohar

KKR can also look at an Indian option in Abhinav Manohar. The Karnataka batter adds middle-order firepower and flexibility, allowing KKR to adjust their overseas combination while strengthening their batting depth for the IPL 2026 season.

Michael Bracewell
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell offers KKR a versatile and well-rounded option. The New Zealand player can bat aggressively in the middle order and bowl key overs, making him a smart pick if KKR want balance instead of a like-for-like bowling replacement.

Gerald Coetzee
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee can give KKR pace, energy and lower-order hitting. The South African fast bowler has experience bowling at the death and adds athleticism in the field, making him a strong backup option in their fast-bowling unit.

Spencer Johnson
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson is familiar with the KKR setup and provides a left-arm pace angle. Though currently recovering from injury, his ability to swing the ball and bowl hard lengths could make him a valuable signing if he regains full fitness.

Trending Photo

'Cocaine Superhighway': Check out the map of Nicholas Maduro's Highway 10, that moved drugs from Venezuela to Europe
7

'Cocaine Superhighway': Check out the map of Nicholas Maduro's Highway 10, that moved drugs from Venezuela to Europe

‘Joint operation’: British and French fighter jets strike an ISIS underground facility in Syria
7

‘Joint operation’: British and French fighter jets strike an ISIS underground facility in Syria

You won’t believe who hit the most ODI sixes in last half-decade: No.2 will blow up your mind
5

You won’t believe who hit the most ODI sixes in last half-decade: No.2 will blow up your mind

'Cocaine is culture': How communism & socialism turned Latin America into narco states
7

'Cocaine is culture': How communism & socialism turned Latin America into narco states

Not Virat, Not Rohit:THESE 5 batters scored the most ODI runs in last half-decade, details inside
5

Not Virat, Not Rohit:THESE 5 batters scored the most ODI runs in last half-decade, details inside