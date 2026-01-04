/After Mustafizur Rahman’s release, THESE 5 options could reshape KKR’s IPL 2026 plans

After releasing Mustafizur Rahman, Kolkata Knight Riders are exploring several options for IPL 2026, including overseas fast bowlers, all-rounders and Indian batting depth, as the franchise looks to rebuild balance and strength in its squad.
Jhye Richardson could be a straight replacement for Mustafizur Rahman as a pace option. The Australian fast bowler brings new-ball skill and death overs experience, and his recent Big Bash League form makes him a reliable overseas choice for KKR.
KKR can also look at an Indian option in Abhinav Manohar. The Karnataka batter adds middle-order firepower and flexibility, allowing KKR to adjust their overseas combination while strengthening their batting depth for the IPL 2026 season.
Michael Bracewell offers KKR a versatile and well-rounded option. The New Zealand player can bat aggressively in the middle order and bowl key overs, making him a smart pick if KKR want balance instead of a like-for-like bowling replacement.
Gerald Coetzee can give KKR pace, energy and lower-order hitting. The South African fast bowler has experience bowling at the death and adds athleticism in the field, making him a strong backup option in their fast-bowling unit.
Spencer Johnson is familiar with the KKR setup and provides a left-arm pace angle. Though currently recovering from injury, his ability to swing the ball and bowl hard lengths could make him a valuable signing if he regains full fitness.