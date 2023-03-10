CCL 2023 Points Table & Live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 updated team standings, full schedule

CCL 2023 Points Table & Live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 (CCL) returns this week with the first clash slated to be held between Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs on Saturday, March 11. All four matches of this week will be played in Jodhpur. So far, 12 matches have been played in the CCL 2023 edition with Karnataka Bulldozers sitting at the top of the points table by winning all 3 matches they have played so far.

Bhojpuri Dabanngs is placed on the second spot after having won all 3 matches but with less Net Run Rate (NRR). Meanwhile, Bengal Tigers and Kerala Strikers are languishing at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to open their account in CCL 2023.

CCL 2023 points table updated:

A total of 12 matches have been played so far in the CCL 2023 edition. Karnataka Bulldozers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs are sitting at the top of the points table. Have a look at the updated points table of CCL 2023 as of Thursday, March 10. CCL 2023 matches to look for this week

As usual, 4 matches involving all 8 teams of CCL will be played this week in Jodhpur. On Saturday, March 11, Kerala Strikers will lock horns with Bhojpuri Dabanggs. In the second match, Punjab de Sher will clash with Karnataka Bulldozers. On Sunday, March 12, Chennai Rhinos will take on Telugu Warriors in the first match. In the second match, Bengal Tigers will meet Mumbai Heroes.

How to watch Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live in India?

The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of the CCL T20 tournament in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will have highlights of the CCL 2023 matches available for viewers as well.

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue