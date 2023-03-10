ugc_banner

CCL 2023 Points Table & Live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 updated team standings, full schedule

WION Web Team
Jodhpur, IndiaUpdated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

CCL 2023 updated points table as of March 10 Photograph:(Twitter)

CCL 2023 Points Table & Live streaming: CCL 2023 returns this week with 4 matches lined up for the weekend slated to be played in Jodhpur. So far, 12 matches of the CCL 2023 edition have been played with Karnataka Bulldozers sitting at the top of the points table

CCL 2023 Points Table & Live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 (CCL) returns this week with the first clash slated to be held between Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs on Saturday, March 11. All four matches of this week will be played in Jodhpur. So far, 12 matches have been played in the CCL 2023 edition with Karnataka Bulldozers sitting at the top of the points table by winning all 3 matches they have played so far. 

Bhojpuri Dabanngs is placed on the second spot after having won all 3 matches but with less Net Run Rate (NRR). Meanwhile, Bengal Tigers and Kerala Strikers are languishing at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to open their account in CCL 2023.

CCL 2023 points table updated:

A total of 12 matches have been played so far in the CCL 2023 edition. Karnataka Bulldozers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs are sitting at the top of the points table. Have a look at the updated points table of CCL 2023 as of Thursday, March 10.

CCL 2023 points table updated

CCL 2023 matches to look for this week

As usual, 4 matches involving all 8 teams of CCL will be played this week in Jodhpur. On Saturday, March 11, Kerala Strikers will lock horns with Bhojpuri Dabanggs. In the second match, Punjab de Sher will clash with Karnataka Bulldozers. On Sunday, March 12, Chennai Rhinos will take on Telugu Warriors in the first match. In the second match, Bengal Tigers will meet Mumbai Heroes.

How to watch Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live in India?

The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of the CCL T20 tournament in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will have highlights of the CCL 2023 matches available for viewers as well.

Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue

Date Match Venue Time in IST
Feb-18 Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Raipur Karnataka win by 8 wickets
Feb-18 Chennai Rhinos vs Mumbai Heroes Raipur Chennai win by 10 wickets
Feb-19 Kerala Strikers vs Telugu Warriors Raipur Telugu Warriors win by 64 runs
Feb-19 Punjab De Sher vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Raipur Bhojpuri Dabanggs win by 25 runs
Feb-25 Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Jaipur Bhojpuri Dabanggs win by 8 wickets
Feb-25 Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors Jaipur Telugu Warriors win by 8 wickets
Feb-26 Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers Jaipur Karnataka Bulldozers win by 8 wickets
Feb-26 Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes Jaipur Mumbai Heroes win by 22 runs
Mar-04 Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors Bangalore Punjab won by 6 wickets
Mar-04 Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers Bangalore Karnataka Bulldozers won by 6 wickets
Mar-05 Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Thiruvananthapuram Bhojpuri Dabbangs won by 5 wickets
Mar-05 Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes Thiruvananthapuram Mumbai Heroes won by 7 runs
Mar-11 Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs Jodhpur 14:30
Mar-11 Punjab De Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers Jodhpur 19:00
Mar-12 Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors Jodhpur 14:30
Mar-12 Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes Jodhpur 19:00
Mar-18 Semi Final 1: 1st Placed Team vs 4th Placed Team Hyderabad 14:30
Mar-18 Semi Final 2: 2nd Placed Team vs 3rd Placed Team Hyderabad 19:00
Mar-19 Final: Semi Final 1 Winner vs Semi Final 2 Winner Hyderabad  

