CCL 2023 Points Table & Live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 updated team standings, full schedule
Story highlights
CCL 2023 Points Table & Live streaming: CCL 2023 returns this week with 4 matches lined up for the weekend slated to be played in Jodhpur. So far, 12 matches of the CCL 2023 edition have been played with Karnataka Bulldozers sitting at the top of the points table
CCL 2023 Points Table & Live streaming: Celebrity Cricket League 2023 (CCL) returns this week with the first clash slated to be held between Kerala Strikers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs on Saturday, March 11. All four matches of this week will be played in Jodhpur. So far, 12 matches have been played in the CCL 2023 edition with Karnataka Bulldozers sitting at the top of the points table by winning all 3 matches they have played so far.
Bhojpuri Dabanngs is placed on the second spot after having won all 3 matches but with less Net Run Rate (NRR). Meanwhile, Bengal Tigers and Kerala Strikers are languishing at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to open their account in CCL 2023.
CCL 2023 points table updated:
A total of 12 matches have been played so far in the CCL 2023 edition. Karnataka Bulldozers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs are sitting at the top of the points table. Have a look at the updated points table of CCL 2023 as of Thursday, March 10.
CCL 2023 matches to look for this week
As usual, 4 matches involving all 8 teams of CCL will be played this week in Jodhpur. On Saturday, March 11, Kerala Strikers will lock horns with Bhojpuri Dabanggs. In the second match, Punjab de Sher will clash with Karnataka Bulldozers. On Sunday, March 12, Chennai Rhinos will take on Telugu Warriors in the first match. In the second match, Bengal Tigers will meet Mumbai Heroes.
How to watch Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live in India?
The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcasting rights have been purchased by Zee Entertainment. As a result, India's cricket fans may watch the live broadcast of the CCL T20 tournament in 9 different languages and on 9 separate channels.
Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi
& Pictures – English
Zee Thirai – Tamil
Zee Cinemalu – Telugu
Zee Picchar – Kannada
Flowers TV – Malayalam
PTC Punjabi – Punjabi
Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla
Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri
The Zee5 app will offer live coverage of the Celebrity Cricket League in 2023. The Celebrity Cricket League YouTube page will have highlights of the CCL 2023 matches available for viewers as well.
Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time in IST
|Feb-18
|Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|Raipur
|Karnataka win by 8 wickets
|Feb-18
|Chennai Rhinos vs Mumbai Heroes
|Raipur
|Chennai win by 10 wickets
|Feb-19
|Kerala Strikers vs Telugu Warriors
|Raipur
|Telugu Warriors win by 64 runs
|Feb-19
|Punjab De Sher vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|Raipur
|Bhojpuri Dabanggs win by 25 runs
|Feb-25
|Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|Jaipur
|Bhojpuri Dabanggs win by 8 wickets
|Feb-25
|Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
|Jaipur
|Telugu Warriors win by 8 wickets
|Feb-26
|Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|Jaipur
|Karnataka Bulldozers win by 8 wickets
|Feb-26
|Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes
|Jaipur
|Mumbai Heroes win by 22 runs
|Mar-04
|Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors
|Bangalore
|Punjab won by 6 wickets
|Mar-04
|Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|Bangalore
|Karnataka Bulldozers won by 6 wickets
|Mar-05
|Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Bhojpuri Dabbangs won by 5 wickets
|Mar-05
|Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Mumbai Heroes won by 7 runs
|Mar-11
|Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|Jodhpur
|14:30
|Mar-11
|Punjab De Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|Jodhpur
|19:00
|Mar-12
|Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors
|Jodhpur
|14:30
|Mar-12
|Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes
|Jodhpur
|19:00
|Mar-18
|Semi Final 1: 1st Placed Team vs 4th Placed Team
|Hyderabad
|14:30
|Mar-18
|Semi Final 2: 2nd Placed Team vs 3rd Placed Team
|Hyderabad
|19:00
|Mar-19
|Final: Semi Final 1 Winner vs Semi Final 2 Winner
|Hyderabad