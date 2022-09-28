'Captain fantastic': FIFA honours Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri with docuseries on his career

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is one of the greatest to have played for the country. He has been a great servant of Indian football and has carried the team on his shoulders over the years. Chhetri is currently India's all-time top-scorer and is still going strong despite turning 38 in August this year.

Chhetri, who made his debut for the Indian team in 2005, had begun his professional career at Indian club Mohun Bagan in 2002. He went on to play for some of the best Indian clubs throughout his career and is currently playing his trade for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Reminding fans of Chhetri's fantastic credentials at the international level, FIFA took to social media to honour the Indian skipper.

"You know all about Ronaldo and Messi. Now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now," FIFA wrote on Twitter, announcing a docuseries on the Indian captain.

Chhetri is currently the third-highest goal-scorer in international football among the active players. He is only behind the legendary duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While Ronaldo leads the elite list with 117 goals for Portugal, Messi has 90 goals for Argentina in international football.

Chhetri is behind the superstar duo with 84 goals for India. A true servant of Indian football, Chhetri has inspired a generation of footballers with his exploits on the pitch and continues to be a role model for players off it as well. The 38-year-old striker has won everything there is to be in Indian football but still remains hungry for more.

He recently led Bengaluru FC to the 2022 Durand Cup title, completing his trophy cabinet in Indian football. Chettri's contract at Bengaluru FC runs till 2023 and the upcoming ISL season can be his final one.