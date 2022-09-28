WATCH: Lionel Messi nearly taken down by security as he tries to sign pitch invader's bare back in USA

Lionel Messi has had a brilliant start to the ongoing 2022-23 season for his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and has continued his fine form for Argentina ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Argentine maestro was on top of his game as he helped the Albiceleste thrash Jamaica 3-0 in a friendly on Wednesday.

Messi bagged a sublime brace following Julain Alvarez's opener to seal a comfortable victory for Argentina. Messi's presence on the pitch had the fans on the edge of their seats throughout the game at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey as the American football fans got to witness the master working his magic on the football pitch.

One of the best to have ever played the game, Messi enjoys staggering popularity across the globe and it was no different in the US on Wednesday. A fan invaded the pitch during Argentina's clash against Jamaica to meet the PSG superstar and get an autograph from him on his bare back.

However, the fan's unexpected meeting could have turned freakish for Messi, who was nearly taken down by the security as the officials attempted to knock down the pitch invader. Messi obliged to sign the fan's bare back but was interrupted midway as the security officials tried to get a hold of the fan, and ended up nearly pushing the Argentina captain to the ground in the process.

los de Seguridad casi lastiman a Messi pic.twitter.com/Ovxgs4Rlyu — Argentina Gol (@BocaJrsGolArg) September 28, 2022 ×

Messi luckily escaped falling down on the ground and avoided any potential injury. The ace forward scored a brace, including a free kick in the 89th minute to propel Argentina to a 3-0 victory. It was his 90th goal for his country as extended his goal-scoring tally in international football.

Messi's brace also helped Argentina extend their unbeaten streak to 35 matches. The Albiceleste are one of the favourites heading into the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar this year and will be looking to bring an end to their long-standing trophy drought at the showpiece event.