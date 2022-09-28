WATCH: Shocking! Banana thrown at Richarlison as striker racially abused during Brazil-Tunisia tie

In a shocking incident, Brazil's Richarlison was subjected to racial abuse during his national side's face-off versus Tunisia in a friendly encounter in Paris on Tuesday (September 27). In a match which saw Brazilians dominate the opposition, Richarlison scored a goal as well but at the time of his celebration, someone from the crowd threw a banana near him.

Footage showed that Manchester United and Brazilian midfielder Fred kicked the banana away. Here's the video of the shocking incident, at the Parc des Princes, which have made heads turn in the football fraternity:

Richarlison scoring for Brazil today against Tunisia and a banana was thrown in front of him during the celebrations. Sickening stuff and no need for these type of racist fans at matches. pic.twitter.com/DQlKIBcMTm — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) September 27, 2022 ×

Ahead of the friendly encounter, the five-time world champions Brazil had posed for photographs with an anti-racism banner. It read: "Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts."

Reacting to the incident, Brazil captain Thiago Silva said, "It’s a shame, it’s difficult to see images like that. Unfortunately it seems that we can’t change people’s mentality. I hope they will realise that this doesn’t work, it’s the past, we have to change. Unfortunately, people continue with this mentality."

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF), in a statement on Twitter, said, "Unfortunately a banana was thrown on the pitch towards Richarlison, scorer of the second Brazilian goal. The CBF reinforces its position to combat racism and repudiates any manifestation of prejudice.”

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues further asserted, "Once again, I come publicly to express my rejection. This time I saw it with my own eyes. This shocks us. We must always remember that we are all the same, regardless of colour, race or religion. The fight against racism is not a cause, but a fundamental (battle for) change to wipe this type of crime from the planet. I insist on saying that the punishments need to be more severe."

Talking about the match, the likes of Raphael Dias Belloli, known as Raphinha, scored twice whereas Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro netted a goal each as Brazil mauled Tunisia 5-1.