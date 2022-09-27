Too late for Harry Maguire to save his Man Utd career, this should be his final season: Jammie Carragher

Harry Maguire seems to have lost the plot at Manchester United as his form continues to slump after a disastrous start to the ongoing season. The United captain was dropped by manager Erik Ten Hag after just a couple of games into the season as Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez formed a solid partnership at the back, helping United remain unbeaten in the Premier League since being deployed as the first-choice centre-back pairing.

Maguire was hoping for a revival after he was picked for England by manager Gareth Southgate, who has continuously backed the Man Utd skipper when it comes to the national team. However, the defender failed to turn a corner as his poor run continued in the Nations League.

Maguire made two costly errors against Germany on Monday resulting in two goals as England had to come from behind to draw 3-3 at Wembley in the Nations League. England ended their campaign in the tournament without a win with Maguire facing intense criticism from all corners for his horror show at the back.

Also Read: Nations League: England draw 3-3 against Germany in high-scoring thriller, Italy beat Hungary to enter semis

Amid widespread criticism for the England defender, England and Liverpool great Jammie Carragher has urged Maguire to leave United at the end of the season. The former Liverpool defender believes Maguire's time at United is all but over and he should be looking for a way out of Old Trafford.

"My question to Maguire is this: "Do you still have that same fury in you?" Carragher wrote in his column in Daily Telegraph.

"Too often, it looks as if the weight of the world is on his shoulders, like he is a startled bunny more than the authoritative centre-back he was. I think it is too late at club level. I wrote last year he was fighting for his Manchester United career. He needs this to be his final season at Old Trafford and start afresh," he added.

Maguire has been targeted by several United fans on social media over the past few months for his poor performances on the pitch which has also led to the England defender earning sympathy from many. However, Carragher warned Maguire that sympathy is not going to get him anywhere and it is the performances on the pitch that will matter.

Also Read: 'I hope to get past him': Neymar eyes history as he looks to break Pele's all-time goal record for Brazil

"Now it is England's problem. When I watched Maguire in the last two games, I felt sorry for him. But that is not a good look for any sports person.

"Sympathy will not get him back where he was two years ago," wrote Carragher.

Maguire faces a herculean task to regain his spot in United's line-up amid formidable challenges from Varane and Martinez. With the World Cup approaching, it remains to be seen if the England centre-back will manage to turn a corner.