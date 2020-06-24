'Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime as per FBI investigation': NASCAR

The FBI has concluded the investigation on Tuesday on the noose found in the garage stalls of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and said that the rope was no evidence of racist hate crime but an object that had been there for months.

NASCAR released a statement which said: "The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime."

NASCAR said Sunday night that a noose was found in the garage stall of black driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, and they have launched a probe of the "heinous" act.

NASCAR released a statement, which read: "Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 teams. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act."

Wallace took to Twitter to condemn this "despicable act of racism" against him. He wrote: "The despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."

Northern District of Alabama Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. made a statement and announced that there will be no charges. The statement said: "The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week."

"The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019."

"Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week."