'Bit of a storm in a teacup' - Stephen Fleming opens up on CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu's retirement fiasco

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have not had a memorable run in IPL 2022. After end of their 12 games, they were out of the playoffs race. A lot has happened in the Yellow Army's camp this season. Losing a key player to injury prior to the season, the Chennai setup announced a change of leadership just two days before IPL 2022's opening game.

With MS Dhoni handing over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja, the team faltered under the all-rounder by winning only two games out of eight. Thus, he relinquished captaincy as Dhoni took over once again. While CSK couldn't progress ahead even after Dhoni's reappointment, things have continued to be off colours in the camp.

On Saturday (May 14), their Mr. Depenable middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu announced his IPL retirement. "I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," Rayudu had initially tweeted.

However, he soon deleted the tweet and the CSK CEO confirmed that Rayudu won't be retiring and will remain with the team in IPL 2023.

Now, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming reacted to the Rayudu retirement fiasco and said in a virtual presser after the team's seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT), on Sunday (May 15), "It was not disappointing, it was probably a little bit of a storm in a teacup, to be honest. But, I think he was fine. It has not changed anything in the camp but it is a non-story."

For the unversed, this was not the first time that Rayudu announced his retirement. The veteran right-hander had announced that he is retiring from all forms of cricket in 2019 in the aftermath of a fallout with the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). However, he had later taken his decision back after several meetings with the HCA officials.

For CSK, they remain below-par with their 9th loss of the season coming after their reverse fixture versus table-toppers Gujarat. They now have registered most losses in a season and are also on the brink of finishing at the bottom of the points table.