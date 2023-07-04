Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler likely to miss IPL 2024 Playoffs after ECB confirms international schedule

Star English players Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and others could miss the Playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season after the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the schedule for both the men’s and women’s cricket team on Tuesday, July 4. The defending T20 World Champions could enter the decisive period of their title defence as they will play Pakistan in the last week of May. On the other hand, Australia will be in England yet again when they visit for a limited-overs series in September 2024.

ECB confirms schedule for 2024

As things stand, nothing is clear on the IPL 2024 schedule but the playoffs will likely take place in the final week of May which could see a host of English players in limbo for their participation. England will play a three-match T20I series against Pakistan starting on May 22 with players like Buttler, Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, and Jofra Archer away on IPL duties before the start of the series. As things stand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have Stokes and Ali on their books while Rajasthan Royals (RR) have Buttler in their ranks.