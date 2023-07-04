Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler likely to miss IPL 2024 Playoffs after ECB confirms international schedule
Story highlights
The ECB also put in significant efforts for the women’s schedule as they attracted a big crowd for this summer’s Ashes. The board earned good revenue from the ticket sale and will look for a similar output next summer. The women’s team like the men’s team will start their campaign against Pakistan with the first T20I on May 11.
The ECB also put in significant efforts for the women’s schedule as they attracted a big crowd for this summer’s Ashes. The board earned good revenue from the ticket sale and will look for a similar output next summer. The women’s team like the men’s team will start their campaign against Pakistan with the first T20I on May 11.
Star English players Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and others could miss the Playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season after the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the schedule for both the men’s and women’s cricket team on Tuesday, July 4. The defending T20 World Champions could enter the decisive period of their title defence as they will play Pakistan in the last week of May. On the other hand, Australia will be in England yet again when they visit for a limited-overs series in September 2024.
ECB confirms schedule for 2024
As things stand, nothing is clear on the IPL 2024 schedule but the playoffs will likely take place in the final week of May which could see a host of English players in limbo for their participation. England will play a three-match T20I series against Pakistan starting on May 22 with players like Buttler, Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, and Jofra Archer away on IPL duties before the start of the series. As things stand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have Stokes and Ali on their books while Rajasthan Royals (RR) have Buttler in their ranks.
The ECB also put in significant efforts for the women’s schedule as they attracted a big crowd for this summer’s Ashes. The board earned good revenue from the ticket sale and will look for a similar output next summer. The women’s team like the men’s team will start their campaign against Pakistan with the first T20I on May 11.
"Next summer's schedule will see England Women play at more venues and allow more people to see their heroes in action as we look to maintain the growth the women's game deserves.
ALSO READ | Explained | How Ashes has always been too political as UK, Oz PMs get involved in Jonny Bairstow row
"Fans across England and Wales will also get to see our England Men's world champions in action ahead of their T20 World Cup title defence, before three-match Test series against both West Indies and Sri Lanka,” Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
The schedule for 2024 includes two Test matches at Lord’s while there will be red-ball cricket at Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, Old Trafford, and the Oval. Cardiff will play host to limited-overs matches against Pakistan and Australia.
England Men's fixtures 2024
- May 22 - 1st T20I vs Pakistan, Headingley
- May 25 - 2nd T20I vs Pakistan, Edgbaston
- May 28 - 3rd T20I vs Pakistan, Cardiff
- May 30 - 4th T20I vs Pakistan, Kia Oval
- July 10-14 - 1st Test vs WI, Lord's
- July 18-22 - 2nd Test vs WI, Trent Bridge
- July 26-30 - 3rd Test vs WI, Edgbaston
- Aug 21-25 - 1st Test vs SL, Emirates Old Trafford
- Aug 29-Sept 2 - 2nd Test vs SL, Lord's
- Sept 6-10 - 3rd Test vs SL, Kia Oval
- Sept 11 - 1st T20I vs Australia, Ageas Bowl
- Sept 13 - 2nd T20I vs Australia, Cardiff
- Sept 15 - 3rd T20I vs Australia, Emirates Old Trafford
- Sept 19 - 1st ODI vs Australia, Trent Bridge
- Sept 21 - 2nd ODI vs Australia, Headingley
- Sept 24 - 3rd ODI vs Australia, Chester-le-Street
- Sept 27 - 4th ODI vs Australia, Lord's
- Sept 29 - 5th ODI vs Australia, Bristol
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.