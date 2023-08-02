Being an Indian cricketer is challenging, says Sanju Samson after a blistering 51 in IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Hardik Pandya-led India thumped West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI to win the three-match series 2-1. The visitors won the series opener by five wickets and lost the second and penultimate tie by six wickets before dominating proceedings in the series decider. Once again, regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested but a second-stringed Indian team, who lost the second match convincingly, displayed a strong performance to clinch the series.

There were several impressive performances from the Indian camp in the final ODI. Batting first, India rode on Ishan Kishan's 77, Shubman Gill's 85, Sanju Samson's 51 and stand-in captain Hardik's 52-ball 70 to post 351 for 5. In reply, the Windies bundled out for 151 in 35.3 overs with Shardul Thakur claiming a four-fer whereas Mukesh Kumar returned with a three-wicket haul.

As Rohit and Kohli were rested for the final two games, the Indian team tested the likes of Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, etc. Talking about Samson, he came out to bat at No. 4 and returned with a sparkling 41-ball 51, studded with 2 fours and 4 sixes at 124.39. After his high-quality knock, Samson claimed that it is 'challenging' being an Indian cricketer.

Talking to the broadcasters after India posted a mammoth 351/5, Samson said, "Being an Indian cricketer is challenging, I have played domestic cricket for the last 8-9 years and for India, here and there, so it gives you a bit of understanding of playing in different positions. It is the number of overs you get and it is not about batting position so you have to prepare accordingly."

“It feels really great to spend some time in the middle, score some runs and contribute for your country. I had different plans for different players, I wanted to use my feet and dominate the lengths of the bowlers," he added.

Samson has played 13 ODIs, scoring 390 runs with three half-centuries at an average of 55.71. He remains in contention to make it to India's 15-man squad for the ODI World Cup, to be held later this year in October-November.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE