'Don’t ask for luxury but...': Hardik Pandya on travel arrangements in West Indies after ODI series triumph

Hardik Pandya-led India thumped West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI, in Trinidad, to win the three-match series 2-1. After resting regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second and penultimate ODI, where India lost by six wickets, the visitors once again played a second-string side and rode on fifties from Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Hardik to post 351 for 5.

In reply, Shai Hope-led Windies were bundled out for 151 in 35.3 overs. After the match, 29-year-old Hardik was asked about the venue (i.e. the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad which hosted its first-eve ODI). While Hardik claimed it to be one of the nicest grounds, however, he urged the West Indies Cricket Board (WCI) to ensure there are no hiccups when it comes to making travel arrangements.

'We don't ask for luxury but need basic necessities taken care of'

At the post-match presentation, Hardik said, "This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. Things like travel, hopefully the West Indies cricket board can take note and ensure that there are no hiccups. We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of."

Reflecting on the big win, Hardik said, "It’s a special win. To be honest, I look forward to these kind of games as a captain where there is something on the line. This was more than an international game. We knew what was at stake and there would be a lot of disappointment if we lost. The boys showed great character. They enjoyed it as well, in pressure situations it’s important to enjoy it as well. Virat and Rohit are integral parts of the team. But it was important to rest them so that people like Ruturaj Gaikwad could get a chance. It was about giving opportunities to youngsters."

Hardik-led India will now shift their focus to the five T20Is, which kick off on August 03.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE