IND vs WI: Hardik Pandya credits 'wonderful chat with Virat Kohli' for his whirlwind knock in 3rd ODI

Hardik Pandya-led India romped past West Indies by 200 runs in the third and final ODI, in Trinidad, on Tuesday (August 01) to clinch the three-match series 2-1. With this win, India claimed their 13th successive ODI series versus the Windies since 2007. After the series win, stand-in captain Hardik credited his 'wonderful chat with Virat Kohli' for a whirlwind knock in the series decider.

Opting to bat first, India once again rested regular captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Hardik led the side who rode on Ishan Kishan's 77, Shubman Gill's 85, Sanju Samson's 51 and Hardik's 52-ball 70 not out to post a mammoth 351 for 5. In reply, Shai Hope-led side only managed 151 in 35.3 overs to lose by a whopping 200-run margin.

Hardik's knock came at a good time for India as they continue to prepare for the Asia Cup and forthcoming ODI World Cup at home, in October-November. His last five scores were 7, 5, 40, 1 and 25. Thus, 29-year-old came to his own in the series decider and led from the front. After the knock, he credited Kohli for a wonderful chat where the former Indian captain shared valuable inputs which helped Hardik.

At the post-match presentation, Hardik said, "I had a very wonderful chat with Virat a couple of days back, and the kind of input he gave me, he has seen me throughout the years. It's been almost seven or eight years of international cricket and he has seen me from day one. He had some pointers which really helped me. He just wanted me to spend some time on the crease and get used to the 50 over game as well because we have played so many T20 formats and yeah, that kind of stayed in my mind and I was just waiting for the opportunity. I'm really thankful to him as well to kind of share that experience with me."

On Rohit and Kohli being rested, Hardik backed the Rahul Dravid-led team management's decision and said, "Virat and Rohit are a very integral part of the team. And, you know, obviously, this was very important for someone like Rutu to get a game or Axar to get a game because they've been playing cricket for so many years, they know how exactly all these situations have been. So kind of giving them the youngsters exposure and kind of making sure that if we want to check something, we have the opportunity to do it."

Hardik will now lead the side in the upcoming five T20Is versus the Windies in the Caribbean island, starting on August 03.

