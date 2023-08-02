India trump West Indies by 200 runs in final ODI, win series 2-1

A comprehensive performance helped India thrash West Indies by 200 runs in the final One Day Internationals at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday (August 2).

After a poor show in the second ODI, India bounced back strong in the third and posted a massive 351 score.

While chasing the target, the Caribbean bundled out for a paltry 151, handing India the series win.

Among the pick of bowlers from the blue brigade were Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

While Mukesh provided the early breakthrough and scalped three wickets, Shardul earned four crucial wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in the final match.

After West Indies won the toss and asked India to bat first, openers Shubhman Gill and Ishan Kishan went into overdrive and started scoring at almost 7 per over in the opening phase of the play.

The aggressive gameplay displayed by the left-right duo enabled India to reach 100 within 15 overs.

Both put on a 143-run stand inside 20 overs before Yannic Cariah ended Ishan’s innings at 77.

Soon, No. 3 batter Ruturaj Gaikwad followed suit as he got out cheaply for 8.

But the run rate kept ticking for India as Sanju Samson and well-settled Gill went on to score freely.

Samson’s intent was pretty much clear as he smacked a six in the second ball he faced. The aggressive knock saw the Kerala batter scoring a well-deserved half-century.

Though India’s pacy innings got stumbled due to the departures of Samson and Gill, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya ensured that his side finishes on a high.

The Baroda all-rounder was at his ruthless best as he slammed 70 in 52 balls taking India beyond the 350-run mark.

West Indies, on the other hand, started off on the wrong foot handing out wickets cheaply. Within seven overs, the home side was reduced to 17/3.

Except for Alick Athanaze’s 32 and bowler Gudakesh Motie’s 39, none of the Caribbean batters were a match for the Indian brigade.