BCCI to announce India's 2026 T20 World Cup squad on Saturday, eyes on Samson, Iyer - Source

India’s squads for the 2026 T20 World Cup is set to be announced on Saturday (Dec 20) as the hosts look to become first nation to defend their prestigious trophy. India, having won the T20 World Cup in 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy are one of the favourites to win the tournament. The selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is set to meet in Mumbai on Saturday, as eyes will be on key players like Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and others.

India squad set to be announced on Saturday

The selection committee, led by Agarkar, will have a huge call to make on Saturday with eyes firmly on a few big names, including Samson and Iyer. “India’s 2026 T20 World Cup squad will be announced on Saturday with the same squad being named for the New Zealand series,” a BCCI source told WION.

India is one of the favourites to win the World Cup, with home advantage being a crucial factor. Captain Suryakumar Yadav is expected to travel to Mumbai overnight with India playing in the final T20I against South Africa on Friday. Gill, despite struggling with form and injury, is expected to be picked up, while Rinku Singh, who was dropped from the South Africa series, will face an anxious wait.

The bowling department will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, who is expected to be available for the series and the World Cup. He played a key role in India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup in 2024 alongside Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

India is placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup alongside the USA, Namibia, the Netherlands and arch-rivals Pakistan. The champions begin their title defence against the USA on Feb 7 before taking on Namibia in Delhi on Feb 12. The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan is set to take place on Feb 15 in Colombo as part of the neutral venue agreement between the nations.

India’s schedule for T20 World Cup

India vs USA - February 7 - Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)

India vs Namibia - February 12 - Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)

India vs Pakistan - February 15 - R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo)

India vs Netherlands - February 18 - Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)