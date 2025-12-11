/ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets to go live, prices start at...

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday (Dec 11) that tickets for the 2026 T20 World Cup are now on sale. In a social media post, the ICC said fans can start buying tickets from 6:45 pm, with prices starting as low as ₹100 (about $1.11) at some venues in India and LKR 1000 (about $3.26) in Sri Lanka. The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. There will be 20 teams in the tournament, divided into four groups of five.

India is in Group A along with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia, and the USA. India, the defending champions, will begin their campaign against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

One of the biggest rivalries, India vs Pakistan is set for Feb 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan will play all its games in Sri Lanka.

T20 World Cup 2026 groups

Complete schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026

Date Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue 07 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (SLST) PAK NED SSC, Colombo 07 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) WI BAN Kolkata 07 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) IND USA Mumbai 08 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) NZ AFG Chennai 08 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) ENG NEP Mumbai 08 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) SL IRE Premadasa, Colombo 09 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) BAN ITA Kolkata 09 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) ZIM OMA SSC, Colombo 09 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) SA CAN Ahmedabad 10 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) NED NAM Delhi 10 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) NZ UAE Chennai 10 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) PAK USA SSC, Colombo 11 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) SA AFG Ahmedabad 11 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) AUS IRE Premadasa, Colombo 11 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) ENG WI Mumbai 12 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (SLST) SL OMA Kandy 12 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) NEP ITA Mumbai 12 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) IND NAM Delhi 13 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (SLST) AUS ZIM Premadasa, Colombo 13 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) CAN UAE Delhi 13 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) USA NED Chennai 14 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (SLST) IRE OMA SSC, Colombo 14 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) ENG BAN Kolkata 14 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) NZ SA Ahmedabad 15 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) WI NEP Mumbai 15 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) USA NAM Chennai 15 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) IND PAK Premadasa, Colombo 16 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) AFG UAE Delhi 16 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) ENG ITA Kolkata 16 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) AUS SL Kandy 17 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) NZ CAN Chennai 17 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) IRE ZIM Kandy 17 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) BAN NEP Mumbai 18 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) SA UAE Delhi 18 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) PAK NAM SSC, Colombo 18 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) IND NED Ahmedabad 19 Feb 2026 11:00 AM (IST) WI ITA Kolkata 19 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) SL ZIM Premadasa, Colombo 19 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) AFG CAN Chennai 20 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 20 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 20 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) AUS OMA Kandy 21 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 21 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 21 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) Y2 Y3 Premadasa, Colombo 22 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 22 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (SLST) Y1 Y4 Kandy 22 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) X1 X4 Ahmedabad 23 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 23 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 23 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) X2 X3 Mumbai 24 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 24 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 24 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) Y1 Y3 Kandy 25 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 25 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 25 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) Y2 Y4 Premadasa, Colombo 26 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 26 Feb 2026 3:00 PM (IST) X3 X4 Ahmedabad 26 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (IST) X1 X2 Chennai 27 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 27 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 27 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) Y1 Y2 Premadasa, Colombo 28 Feb 2026 11:00 AM 28 Feb 2026 3:00 PM 28 Feb 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) Y3 Y4 Kandy 01 Mar 2026 11:00 AM 01 Mar 2026 3:00 PM (IST) X2 X4 Delhi 01 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (IST) X1 X3 Kolkata 02 Mar 2026 3:00 PM 02 Mar 2026 7:00 PM 03 Mar 2026 3:00 PM 03 Mar 2026 7:00 PM 04 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (IST) SF1 KO Kolkata 04 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) SF1 KO Premadasa, Colombo 05 Mar 2026 3:00 PM 05 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (IST) SF2 KO Mumbai 06 Mar 2026 3:00 PM 06 Mar 2026 7:00 PM 07 Mar 2026 3:00 PM 07 Mar 2026 7:00 PM 08 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (SLST) FINAL KO Premadasa, Colombo 08 Mar 2026 7:00 PM (IST) FINAL KO Ahmedabad

The top two teams from each group will move to the Super Eight stage. After Super Eight, the top two in each group will move into the semi-finals. The semi-finals are set for March 4 and 5, whereas the final will be held on March 8.