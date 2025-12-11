/ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tickets to go live, prices start at...

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday (Dec 11) that tickets for the 2026 T20 World Cup are now on sale. In a social media post, the ICC said fans can start buying tickets from 6:45 pm, with prices starting as low as ₹100 (about $1.11) at some venues in India and LKR 1000 (about $3.26) in Sri Lanka. The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026. There will be 20 teams in the tournament, divided into four groups of five.
India is in Group A along with Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia, and the USA. India, the defending champions, will begin their campaign against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
One of the biggest rivalries, India vs Pakistan is set for Feb 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan will play all its games in Sri Lanka.
T20 World Cup 2026 groups
- Group A: India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia and USA
- Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Oman
- Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy
- Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, UAE and Canada
Complete schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026
|Date
|Time
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|07 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (SLST)
|PAK
|NED
|SSC, Colombo
|07 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|WI
|BAN
|Kolkata
|07 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|IND
|USA
|Mumbai
|08 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|NZ
|AFG
|Chennai
|08 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|ENG
|NEP
|Mumbai
|08 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|SL
|IRE
|Premadasa, Colombo
|09 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|BAN
|ITA
|Kolkata
|09 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|ZIM
|OMA
|SSC, Colombo
|09 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|SA
|CAN
|Ahmedabad
|10 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|NED
|NAM
|Delhi
|10 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|NZ
|UAE
|Chennai
|10 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|PAK
|USA
|SSC, Colombo
|11 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|SA
|AFG
|Ahmedabad
|11 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|AUS
|IRE
|Premadasa, Colombo
|11 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|ENG
|WI
|Mumbai
|12 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (SLST)
|SL
|OMA
|Kandy
|12 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|NEP
|ITA
|Mumbai
|12 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|IND
|NAM
|Delhi
|13 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (SLST)
|AUS
|ZIM
|Premadasa, Colombo
|13 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|CAN
|UAE
|Delhi
|13 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|USA
|NED
|Chennai
|14 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (SLST)
|IRE
|OMA
|SSC, Colombo
|14 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|ENG
|BAN
|Kolkata
|14 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|NZ
|SA
|Ahmedabad
|15 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|WI
|NEP
|Mumbai
|15 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|USA
|NAM
|Chennai
|15 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|IND
|PAK
|Premadasa, Colombo
|16 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|AFG
|UAE
|Delhi
|16 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|ENG
|ITA
|Kolkata
|16 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|AUS
|SL
|Kandy
|17 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|NZ
|CAN
|Chennai
|17 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|IRE
|ZIM
|Kandy
|17 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|BAN
|NEP
|Mumbai
|18 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|SA
|UAE
|Delhi
|18 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|PAK
|NAM
|SSC, Colombo
|18 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|IND
|NED
|Ahmedabad
|19 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM (IST)
|WI
|ITA
|Kolkata
|19 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|SL
|ZIM
|Premadasa, Colombo
|19 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|AFG
|CAN
|Chennai
|20 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|20 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|20 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|AUS
|OMA
|Kandy
|21 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|21 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|21 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|Y2
|Y3
|Premadasa, Colombo
|22 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|22 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (SLST)
|Y1
|Y4
|Kandy
|22 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|X1
|X4
|Ahmedabad
|23 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|23 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|23 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|X2
|X3
|Mumbai
|24 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|24 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|24 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|Y1
|Y3
|Kandy
|25 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|25 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|25 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|Y2
|Y4
|Premadasa, Colombo
|26 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|26 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|X3
|X4
|Ahmedabad
|26 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|X1
|X2
|Chennai
|27 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|27 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|27 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|Y1
|Y2
|Premadasa, Colombo
|28 Feb 2026
|11:00 AM
|28 Feb 2026
|3:00 PM
|28 Feb 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|Y3
|Y4
|Kandy
|01 Mar 2026
|11:00 AM
|01 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM (IST)
|X2
|X4
|Delhi
|01 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|X1
|X3
|Kolkata
|02 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM
|02 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM
|03 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM
|03 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM
|04 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|SF1
|KO
|Kolkata
|04 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|SF1
|KO
|Premadasa, Colombo
|05 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM
|05 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|SF2
|KO
|Mumbai
|06 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM
|06 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM
|07 Mar 2026
|3:00 PM
|07 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM
|08 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (SLST)
|FINAL
|KO
|Premadasa, Colombo
|08 Mar 2026
|7:00 PM (IST)
|FINAL
|KO
|Ahmedabad
The top two teams from each group will move to the Super Eight stage. After Super Eight, the top two in each group will move into the semi-finals. The semi-finals are set for March 4 and 5, whereas the final will be held on March 8.
If Pakistan make it to the first semi-final and the final, both games will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If they do not qualify, the first semi-final will be played in Kolkata, and the final will be held in Ahmedabad.