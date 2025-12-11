/Yuvraj Singh birthday 2025: Top 5 greatest moments of his cricket career

Celebrating Yuvraj Singh’s birthday, here are five standout moments that highlight his huge impact during a remarkable 19-year journey in Indian cricket.
Yuvraj Singh made his India debut in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. Playing against Australia, he instantly showed his talent by scoring 84 runs off 80 balls, helping India to win the quarter-final by 20 runs.
India was chasing a huge target of 327 in the NatWest final and was in trouble after losing five wickets for just 146 runs. Yuvraj Singh then joined Mohammed Kaif and the two added 121 runs together. Yuvraj smashed nine fours and a six, scoring 69 from 63 balls. Their partnership set up a thrilling victory as India won by two wickets.
Yuvraj Singh was part of the Indian team that lifted the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007, beating Pakistan in the final. He was named Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performances.
Yuvi also made history by smashing six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad during India’s match against England in the tournament.
Yuvraj proved his match-winning abilities again in the 2011 World Cup. He was awarded Player of the Tournament after scoring 362 runs and taking 15 wickets, including six wickets in the knockout matches.
After being diagnosed with cancer in 2011, Yuvraj underwent chemotherapy, which affected his fitness and performance. But in 2017, he made a strong comeback and showed that he still had the power by scoring his highest ODI score, 150 against England in Cuttack.