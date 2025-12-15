/WATCH – Lionel Messi gets India vs USA T20 World Cup ticket and jersey from ICC Chair Jay Shah in New Delhi

Argentine legend Lionel Messi was given a special India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 ticket on Tuesday (Dec 15) when he met Jay Shah at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi as part of his G.O.A.T India Tour. The gesture created a memorable crossover between football and cricket. The gesture highlighted a rare crossover between football and cricket, giving fans an unforgettable moment.

The invitation was presented by Jay Shah, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), during the Delhi leg of Messi’s tour. Shah personally invited Messi to witness India take on the USA in their first World Cup fixture on February 7, 2026, at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The meeting symbolised India’s growing position as a global hub for sports and showcased how the country is connecting international icons with its cricketing culture. Messi’s interaction in Delhi was full of special moments. Along with the ticket, he received Indian cricket team jerseys and a specially autographed cricket bat, blending the legacy of Indian cricket with one of football’s greatest-ever players.

The occasion was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley. Messi was accompanied by close football teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, adding star power to the event.

During his visit, Messi engaged warmly with young footballers from the Minerva Academy, gifting footballs and posing for photos. He also toured the stadium and participated in rondos with the youngsters, creating a fun, interactive experience. Former India international goalkeeper Aditi Chouhan was also part of the event, adding another memorable moment.