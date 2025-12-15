/When is IPL 2026 auction? Date, time, team purse, live streaming and everything you need to know

The IPL 2026 mini auction is just around the corner and is expected to play a key role in shaping the upcoming season. With big money available, crucial squad spots to fill and several big names in the mix, all 10 teams will walk into the auction knowing that one smart move can change their campaign. The auction will be held on Tuesday (Dec 16) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 77 slots available and a total spending pool of Rs 237.55 crore as teams prepare for the IPL 2026 season, set to begin in late March.

What really shapes this auction is the money each team has left. Kolkata Knight Riders will set the tone, entering the auction with a massive purse of Rs 64.3 crore and 13 slots to fill, the highest ever for a team at a mini auction.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Slots and purses left for each team

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Purse left: Rs 64.3 crore | Slots available: 13

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Purse left: Rs 43.4 crore | Slots available: 9

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Purse left: Rs 25.5 crore | Slots available: 10

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Purse left: Rs 22.95 crore | Slots available: 6

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Purse left: Rs 21.8 crore | Slots available: 8

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Purse left: Rs 16.4 crore | Slots available: 8

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Purse left: Rs 16.05 crore | Slots available: 9

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Purse left: Rs 12.9 crore | Slots available: 5

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Purse left: Rs 11.5 crore | Slots available: 4

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Purse left: Rs 2.75 crore | Slots available: 5

When is the IPL 2026 auction?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place on Tuesday, December 16.

When will the IPL 2026 auction start?

The auction will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Where is the IPL 2026 auction taking place?

The venue for the auction is Abu Dhabi, UAE. This continues the trend of overseas auctions after Jeddah in 2024 and Dubai in 2023.

Where to watch the IPL 2026 auction on TV?

The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the IPL 2026 auction be live-streamed?