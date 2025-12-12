/ICC–JioStar media rights chaos? The two giants respond with a stunning clarification

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and JioStar issued a joint statement on Friday (Dec 12)to dismiss recent reports claiming that their media rights deal in India was in trouble. Both sides made it clear that nothing has changed and the agreement is still active. The statement said that the current media rights contract between ICC and JioStar ‘remains fully in force,’ and that JioStar continues to be the ICC’s official media rights partner in the Indian market. Some media reports had suggested that JioStar had walked away from the agreement, but the organisations said these claims were not true.



JioStar also said it is fully committed to meeting all its responsibilities. The statement added that the company will follow every part of the agreement ‘in letter and spirit.’ Both sides stressed that all planning for the upcoming ICC events is moving ahead without any issues.

This includes the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world. The broadcast and digital plans for the event are already in progress, and both organisations said that preparations are going smoothly. The statement was released to end confusion after certain reports raised doubts about the future of the partnership. By confirming that the contract is still active, ICC and JioStar tried to send a clear message to fans, broadcasters, and the wider cricket industry.