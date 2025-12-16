/IPL 2026 dates out but BCCI yet to confirm fixtures | Details inside

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway on March 26 next year, concluding more than two months later on May 31, occupying the same window it has in recent years. The IPL 2026 begins roughly three weeks after the end of next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. The BCCI hasn't announced its fixtures yet. However, for the successive year, IPL and PSL's schedules will clash, with the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League taking place from March 26 to May 3.

Having confirmed their lists of retained and released players by mid-November, the ten participating teams will be part of the scheduled IPL 2026 mini-auction on Tuesday (Dec 16) in Abu Dhabi, where 369 shortlisted players will get under the hammer for the 77 available slots, including 31 overseas players.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the biggest purse (INR 64.30 crore) and most slots to fill (13), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have a task at hand to fill theirs (10) with a limited purse of INR 25.50 crore. Regarding the remaining purse, the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are placed second with a balance of INR 43.40 crore and nine vacancies.



Barring KKR, CSK and SRH, the teams with over INR 20 crore budget heading into the mini-auction are Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in fourth place (INR 22.95 crore), followed by Delhi Capitals (INR 21.80) at fifth. While the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a remaining purse of INR 16.40 crore (8 slots), Rajasthan Royals (INR 16.05 crore), Gujarat Titans (INR 12.90 crore) and Punjab Kings (INR 11.50 crore) are the ones with the pending balance in double digit, with Mumbai Indians sitting at the bottom with the lowest remaining balance (INR 2.75 crore) and joint-least spots to fill (6).

