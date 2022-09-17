BCCI set to introduce new 'impact player' rule in domestic T20s and IPL - All you need to know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to introduce the 'impact player' rule in the domestic T20 tournaments in the country, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). The rule is set to be tested for the first time in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which gets underway on October 11 before it can be applied in the IPL.

As per the rule, a team can replace one member of their playing XI with an 'impact' substitute during a match in order to improve their chances of winning the contest. The impact sub can either be a batter or a bowler and can help his team change the game. The BCCI wants to first implement the rule in domestic tournaments for the players and team officials to get used to it.

The Indian cricket board believes the rule will further help in making T20s more attractive and interesting amid the rising popularity of the game.

“With the ever-growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive and interesting not only for our viewers but also the participating teams from a strategic viewpoint," the BCCI said in a circular sent to all state associations.

“Teams need to identify playing XI and 4 substitutes at the time of the toss. Out of the 4 substitutes named in the team sheet, only one of the players can be used as an Impact player,” it added.

All you need to know about the Impact Player rule

An impact player can be the 12th or 13th name on the team sheet alongside the original playing XI. The impact player can be introduced after the 10th over of the first innings and can replace only a player, who hasn't batted or is yet to bowl more than a single over.

The replacement player can bowl his full quota of four overs even if the player he replaced has already bowled one over. However, the impact player cannot bowl four overs if the match is interrupted by rain and the overs are reduced per innings. The impact player can be introduced only before the completion of the 14th over of the innings.

It is not mandatory for a team to use impact players during a game. However, if a team plans to introduce one, the captain, head coach or manager will have to inform the on-field officials about the introduction of the impact player. Once replaced by an impact player, the other player cannot take part in the rest of the game or come in as a substitute fielder.

“Player who is replaced by an Impact Player can no longer take part in the remainder of the match and is also not permitted to return as a substitute fielder. If a player gets injured while fielding in mid over, the current playing condition prevails under 24.1 – substitute fielders,” stated the circular shared by BCCI.

“After the introduction of Impact Player in game, a player can bat and may bowl a full allotment of 4 overs in an uninterrupted innings. In case a player gets retired hurt, Impact Player can be introduced only at the end of the over in progress and is eligible to bat. In any situation, only 11 players can bat," it added further.

No impact players can be used if the start of the match is delayed and the overs are reduced to less than ten per innings. The rule can be a game-changer going ahead as teams can use it to their benefit by introducing an 'impact player' when in trouble while batting or bowling.